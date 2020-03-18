Bored at Home? These San Diego Webcams Offer Views of Local Sights

While more and more people are under quarantine either by medical requirement, government guidance or simply by choice as a precaution, it may be a challenge to keep entertained while indoors for an extended period of time. With local webcams that offer sights of beloved, familiar views, it doesn’t have to be.

San Diegans – or anyone for that matter – can keep cabin fever at bay and enjoy local sights from the comfort of their own homes. With the numerous webcams available, viewers can immerse themselves in the wild that is the San Diego Zoo, the serene mountain views of Mount Palomar and the tranquil waves along our coast.

Here is a list of local webcams you can watch if you miss some local spots:

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and artists began to utilize webcams and livestreams for consumers and fans.

With many people staying indoors, Planet Fitness established a free series of workouts on Facebook Live. Joining in on helping residents stay fit while quarantined, Little Italy-based health club Saffron & Sage is offering a daily series that will guide viewers in yoga poses, meditation and breathing practices.

Locally, Santee dance studio, Expressions Dance & Movement Center, has allowed students to continue their lessons through a livestream.