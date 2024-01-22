San Diego

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in San Diego, January 26 – April 4

At the Wyland Center, Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Immerse yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh like you've never experienced before. Beyond Van Gogh is a rich and unique multimedia experience, taking the viewer on a journey through over 300 iconic artworks including instantly-recognizable classics "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames.

Set to a symphonic score and using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Guests will leave with a new appreciation of this prolific artist's stunning work.

The show will be in San Diego from January 26 – April 4, 2024 at Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar CA 92014.

For additional information & to purchase tickets, click here!

