Aztecs Ground Air Force to Get to 24-0

If a basketball team wants to go deep in the NCAA Tournament it needs to have depth. It just so happens that depth is something San Diego State is flush with.

The Aztecs had four players in double-figures in an 89-74 win at Air Force to run their record to a perfect 24-0. SDSU is just five wins away from finishing an umblemished regular season, something no Mountain West Conference team has ever done.

A week ago it was forward Matt Mitchell who went wild with 28 points in a win over Utah State. This time around Mitchell only took six shots ... but he made five of them, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range, to finish with 16 points.

He was SDSU's 4th-leading scorer.

Malachi Flynn had 17 points, Jordan Schakel dropped 18 and K.J. Feagin led the way with 21. If they can distribute the offense like that in March they're going to be awfully tough to beat.

SDSU tries to get to 25-0 on Tuesday at home against New Mexico for an 8:00 p.m. start at Viejas Arena. If they win that game and Colorado State and Boise State both lose, the Aztecs will have the MWC regular season title wrapped up.