Arrest Made in 2021 Hate Crime Attack Against Elderly Man: SDPD

By Karla Rendon

An arrest has been made in the 2021 hate crime case against an elderly Laotian man who was attacked in Lincoln Park, the San Diego Police Department announced Thursday.

Jesus Baucer, 35, was identified as the suspect in the assault against 81-year-old Mark Sanouvong.

SDPD said the victim was on a morning walk on Dec. 17, 2021 near Porter North Elementary School when he was hurt in an unprovoked attack. The assault spilled into the middle of the street and brought traffic to a halt, law enforcement said.

Sanouvong was treated for severe injuries.

Baucer's arrest was the result of what SDPD described as "extensive work." He was already in custody on unrelated charges that police did not specify. He remains behind bars.

