Above normal temperatures heating up San Diego County for the weekend

Heat is the story this weekend — at least in San Diego County's inland areas, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe.

The National Weather Service of San Diego issued a heat advisory for the San Diego valleys into 7 p.m. on Saturday. Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles, the NWS warned.

Temperatures will reach up into the 90s for valley-dwellers, according to the NWS.

While most of the county will be under hot weather, San Diego's coasts will remain cooler where a dense morning fog shrouded visibility overnight into 7 a.m.

Temperatures are in the 80s inland along I-15 corridor and 90s in the deserts at 10 am, while coastal areas are again slightly cooler, inland remain hot so plan accordingly for outdoor activities - it will be hotter in coastal foothills than the coast lowlands #heat #socal #cawx pic.twitter.com/XuvnHFL9Vn — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 7, 2023

Mountain temperatures will be in the 70s above 6,000 feet and in the 80s for those living between 4,000 and 6,000 feet.

Desert highs will reach near 90 while the lower desert highs will reach close to 105, according to the NWS.

Skies were clear of clouds and weather remains warm outside NBC 7 studios on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay warm into Sunday, when the heat advisory may be extended, Bledsoe added.

After a warm weekend, temperatures will start cooling down Monday into next week, Bledsoe said.