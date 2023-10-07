weather in san diego

Above normal temperatures heating up San Diego County for the weekend

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen, NBC 7 meteorologists say

By Renee Schmiedeberg

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Heat is the story this weekend — at least in San Diego County's inland areas, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe.

The National Weather Service of San Diego issued a heat advisory for the San Diego valleys into 7 p.m. on Saturday. Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles, the NWS warned.

Temperatures will reach up into the 90s for valley-dwellers, according to the NWS.

While most of the county will be under hot weather, San Diego's coasts will remain cooler where a dense morning fog shrouded visibility overnight into 7 a.m.

Mountain temperatures will be in the 70s above 6,000 feet and in the 80s for those living between 4,000 and 6,000 feet.

Desert highs will reach near 90 while the lower desert highs will reach close to 105, according to the NWS.

Skies were clear of clouds and weather remains warm outside NBC 7 studios on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay warm into Sunday, when the heat advisory may be extended, Bledsoe added.

After a warm weekend, temperatures will start cooling down Monday into next week, Bledsoe said.

