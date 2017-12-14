Man's Arm Severed in Freight Train Collision

More videos (1 of 9)

A man’s arm was amputated by a freight train in downtown San Diego Thursday, police and sheriff’s deputies confirmed.

The man was struck by the train at W Harbor Drive and 1st Avenue just after 3 a.m.

When emergency personnel arrived, the man was conscious and breathing according to San Diego police.

Freight train service was shut down between 1st and 5th Avenues shortly after the incident.

Commuters using the MTS Trolley should not be affected by the closure.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Heavy Rail Team is investigating the collision.