A mysterious early morning fire in Encanto forced a family of five from their home Saturday, and now they're concerned about how it started.

Firefighters were called to the Summit Ridge Mobile Home Park around 6 a.m. and quickly extinguished the flames, although family members said they'd already knocked down most of the fire.

Investigators told Samuel Carvajal, who lives at the home with his wife and three kids, the fire started on their back deck leading into their laundry room.

But firefighters were unable to pinpoint a cause after finding no obvious signs of electrical malfunction.

"At one point the investigators asked if you have some enemies you have to worry about?" said Carvajal who shrugged off the notion saying not that he knew of.

The fire destroyed most of the laundry room leaving thousands of dollars in damage.

The family will have to spend several nights away from the home due to the heavy lingering smoke.

