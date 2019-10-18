San Diego’s coffee industry has been gaining a lot of buzz lately. Now, a standout coffee company is propelling the local industry ever further by earning a prestigious roaster ranking. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other top news of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

Mostra Coffee Wins Prestigious Roaster of the Year Award

Roast Magazine has given its 2020 “Roaster of the Year” award in the micro roaster category to Carmel Mountain's Mostra Coffee. The local company is expanding, launching a new café that opens this December in 4S Ranch. The company is also adding products to its line; in early 2020, the roastery will debut a high-quality instant coffee.

Huge Beer and Food Hall Announced for National City

Food halls are all the rage and now one is being planned for San Diego’s South Bay. Currently in development, Market on 8th will be a 9,000-square-foot food hall featuring a tasting room and beer garden from Chula Vista-based Novo Brazil Brewing Company. Also in the plan: plenty of communal seating and a variety of food vendors ranging from Filipino and Mexican fare to Cajun cuisine, East Coast-style seafood, and coffee. No word yet on when this project will be completed.

Brian Malarkey Rumored to be on Next Season of 'Top Chef'

The 17th season of the TV cooking competition, “Top Chef,” is reportedly filming in the Los Angeles area and speculation about the cast includes rumored appearances by local celebrity chefs. Herb & Wood's Brian Malarkey has been spotted on set in perhaps a guest judging role while Death by Tequila's Angelo Sosa is a possible contestant.

Bobboi Natural Gelato Opens Second Shop in Little Italy

Branching out from its stall in the Little Italy Food Hall, La Jolla's Bobboi Natural Gelato has launched a stand-alone store just around the corner on Kettner Boulevard. Offering 18 flavors of gelato, from classic Italian offerings to cool creations that use local produce, the company will also feature collaborations with area chefs and restaurants.

20 Essential Breakfast Spots in San Diego

Our city has no shortage of morning eats and brunch haunts, so Eater offers a map of 20 of San Diego's most essential spots for breakfast bites. From old school coffee houses to trendy toast joints, we highlight the best pastries, egg dishes, pancakes, and more.