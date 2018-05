More videos (1 of 9)

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in Chula Vista Friday after a vehicle knocked over an electrical utility box and then crashed into a tree.

The incident happened on Telegraph Canyon Road near Oleander around 12:30 p.m.

Three people traveling in the vehicle escaped injury.

Chula Vista firefighters arrived on scene with the car and surrounding brush in flames.

They put out the flames.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.