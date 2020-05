The Camp Pendleton Fire Department was responding to an estimated 8-acre brush fire that started in a training area Monday.

The fire was in the Mike Training Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, spokesperson 2nd Lt. Charlotte M. Dennis confirmed to NBC 7.

8 acre vegetation fire in a training area on the installation. Camp Pendleton Fire Department is engaged. Smoke is visible off base. More information to follow as available. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) May 19, 2020

NBC 7 received reports of the fire around 6:30 p.m. No other information was available.