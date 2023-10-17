bankruptcy

4 Rite Aid stores in SD County set for closure under company's bankruptcy plan

By City News Service

Four Rite Aid stores in San Diego County are included in an initial round of planned closures as a result of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to court motions that received a judge's approval Tuesday.

According to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, Rite Aid plans to initially shutter 154 stores across the country, including 31 across California. A specific timeline for the closures was not provided.

According to a list attached to a series of court motions, San Diego County stores set for closure are:

-- 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside;

-- 1670 Main St., Ramona;

-- 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego; and

-- 8985 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego.

