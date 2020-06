A 3-acre brush fire was burning with a moderate rate of spread Tuesday in Lakeside, Cal Fire said.

Crews responded to the fire burning near the intersection of Highway 8 Business and Los Coches Road around 7 p.m.

By 7:45 p.m., crews had stopped the fire's forward movement. Lakeside Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @LakesideFire of a vegetation fire near I-8 at Los Coches Rd in Lakeside. The fire is currently 3 acres with a moderate rate of spread.#AuroraFire pic.twitter.com/7eB4ePDvGD — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 24, 2020

This is a developing story.