At least two people were hospitalized for injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday night in Otay Mesa.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. near Twining Avenue and Palm Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

One victim sustained gunshot injuries to their chest and was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. Another victim who was shot in the ankle was also hospitalized, SDPD said.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.