city of san diego

101 Ash Street Investigation

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC 7 is retracting a story that included a leaked city document, now determined to be fabricated. The story focused on the city's lease-to-purchase agreement for the building at 101 Ash Street, and the role of then City Councilmember Todd Gloria and the city attorney's office.

Click here to read NBC 7's retraction published Thursday.

Watch Todd Gloria’s video statement below:

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 361 New COVID-19 Cases, Five Additional Deaths Reported

stolen Aug 20

It Starts With A Conversation: How To Protect Your Child From Falling Victim To Sex Trafficking Or Predators Online

Click here to read Councilmember Barbara Bry’s statement.
Click here to read City Attorney Mara Elliott’s statement.

This article tagged under:

city of san diegoMara ElliottBarbara Bry101 ash streetTags: Todd Gloria
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us