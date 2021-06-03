1 Dead, 3 Injured in Crash on I-8 in Alpine

One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 8 near Tavern Road in Alpine, according to the CHP.

Investigators say a Toyota Solara coupe and a GMC Sierra pickup truck were traveling westbound on I-8 at around 6 p.m. when they collided. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the CHP.

The Solara rolled over and came to rest in the dirt center divide. The driver was taken to Sharp Memorial with major injuries, the CHP said.

The male driver and female front-seat passenger of the Sierra were also taken to Sharp Memorial with major injuries. The deceased passenger riding unrestrained in the rear passenger-side seat of the Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

The Sierra also rolled over as a result of the collision. SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene and saw the mangled truck at rest on the left shoulder of eastbound I-8.

U.S. Border Patrol vehicles were spotted at the scene of the crash, but an agency spokesperson said was unaware of any Border Patrol involvement.

Caltrans said some eastbound lanes were still blocked as of around 8 p.m.

EB I-8 west of Tavern Rd, left lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 4, 2021

No other information was available. Check for updates on this developing story.