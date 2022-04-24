Carjacking Victim Recalls Night of Frightening Crime Spree in Tierrasanta

If convicted on all counts, the 40-year-old man, could be sentenced to 200 years behind bars.

NBC 7’s Dave Summers spoke exclusively with one man who says his wife woke up with Trussell at her bed side and then allegedly stole his minivan.

Parked outside the Tierrasanta home where Demetrius Trusell was finally taken into custody was Sergei Tkalichev’s white Honda Odyssey. It was stolen from his El Cajon apartment complex around 10 p.m. that night.

“He wasn’t walking straight. He was weaving and when he came closer his face didn’t look like a regular normal sober person, “ Tkalichev said.

Tkalichev speaks little English. Over the phone his sister Tatyana Kahn, translated for him. Sergei snapped a photo of Trusell with his cell phone before the suspect shoved him to the ground, jumped in his car and drove away Tkalichev said.

Trusell had just run out of Sergei’s apartment where his wife, six-year-old son Vlad and infant daughter had been sleeping Tkalichev said.

“When she opened her eyes there was an African-American guy standing next to her bed. She’s starts screaming and tries to get out of the apartment with her child,” Tkalichev said.

Sergei’s wife and children were not injured.

Police say Tkalichev apartment was one of eight homes Trusell allegedly burglarized or broke into. In the last home invasion of the crime spree, Trusell allegedly sexually assaulted, multiple times a 53-year-old woman, then held her and her elderly father hostage at gunpoint.

The Tkalichev’s are counting their blessings.

“We are lucky that this guy didn’t walk into my son’s room first."

"We are just happy that nothing serious happened to us,” Tkalichev said.

On police body worn camera video released we get a glimpse of the hostage standoff. Police say Trusell surrendered only after an officer fired his gun at the suspect from a neighboring roof top.

“I am very happy he was arrested basically the same night. Thankful to God that he protected my family," Tkalichev said.

Pleased as they may be with the outcome, Sergei and his wife are struggling emotionally moving forward.

“I cannot feel safe anymore and I am always trying to look around. I don’t feel safe. She (my wife) cannot sleep. She is crying. She is not feeling safe being on the first floor,” Tkalichev said.

Trussell entered the home through a small open window. The family is trying to work with the landlord to provide them another apartment on the second or third floor in another building of the complex Tkalichev said.

Sergei and his family emmigrated to the U.S. last October, from Siberia.