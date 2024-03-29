State to install hundreds of public safety cameras in Oakland, East Bay

The state of California continues its investment in East Bay public safety as it begins installing hundreds of high-tech cameras to aid law enforcement, according to a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office Friday.

The network of 480 cameras will help identify vehicles linked to crimes using real-time information and alerts, the release says.

The California Highway Patrol has contracted with Flock Safety to install 290 cameras within the city of Oakland and 190 on state freeways in the East Bay.

"This investment marks another step forward in our commitment to bolstering public safety and tackling organized crime and roadway violence in Oakland and across California," Newsom said in a statement. "With the installation of this 480 high-tech camera network, we're equipping law enforcement with the tools they need to effectively combat criminal activity and hold perpetrators accountable — building safer, stronger communities for all Californians."

The cameras enable better vehicle recognition so law enforcement can search for crime-linked vehicles by vehicle type, make, color, license plate state, missing or covered plates, and other unique features such as bumper stickers, decals and roof racks, the governor's office says.

Footage from the cameras will be stored no more than 28 days, won't be disclosed to third parties and will comply with all state data privacy laws, the state says.