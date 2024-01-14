Crews find wreckage after plane crashes into ocean off Half Moon Bay

Authorities on Monday found wreckage but no sign of survivors after a small plane crashed off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

The plane crashed into the ocean at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses at the Moss Beach Distillery reported seeing the plane flying "erratically" before they lost sight of it. They also said they heard what sounded like an engine sputter out.

Authorities confirmed Sunday night that a plane was found in the water.

"It was made known to me that the plane was actually upside down in the water," sheriff's office spokesman Philip Hallworth said. "This morning, about 30 search and rescue volunteers, emergency service bureau were beginning to see some of that wreckage come up onto the coastline."

At least one solid chunk of the plane was moved from the command center in Half Moon Bay to a secure location so it could be investigated.

The plane left from an East Bay airport, but the destination and the number of people on board weren't immediately known.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for any possible survivors Monday morning.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.