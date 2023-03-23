Trump Grand Jury Live Updates: Jurors Resume Work on Potential Indictment of Former President

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments Thursday in the New York grand jury investigation of former U.S. President Donald Trump. See below for the latest updates.

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

The New York City grand jury that is weighing whether to criminally charge former President Donald Trump is set to resume work Thursday after an unexpected day off.

The grand jury has been hearing testimony from witnesses since January on a hush money payment porn star Stormy Daniels received shortly before the 2016 presidential election from Michael Cohen, who was Trump's personal lawyer and fixer at that time.

Cohen and Daniels both have said that the $130,000 he gave her was to keep her from talking to journalists about her claim of having sex with Trump once in 2016.

Trump's company, the Trump Organization, used the term "legal expenses" in business documents to record payments he made to Cohen to cover the cost of paying off Daniels as well as taxes he owed on that money.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is known to be considering whether to ask the grand jury to indict Trump for violating New York state law by allegedly misclassifying the reimbursement to Cohen as a legal expense.

That is normally a misdemeanor. But it can be elevated to a felony if a business record is falsified to cover up another crime.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal crimes that included breaking campaign finance law by facilitating the Daniels payment to keep her from harming Trump's chances of winning the 2016 election.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels or with another woman, Karen McDougal, who received a $150,000 payment from the publisher of The National Enquirer that same year to buy her silence about an alleged affair with him that she says began in 2006.

As indictment looms, Trump trashes 'average Governor' Ron DeSantis

Trump's legal troubles may be looming overhead, but the 2024 presidential frontrunner is keeping at least enough focus on the Republican primary race to trash his biggest possible rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a lengthy statement Wednesday evening, Trump tore into DeSantis over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, his past views on reforming popular entitlement programs and his state's performance in education and crime.

"HARDLY GREATNESS THERE!" Trump said in all caps in the 324-word statement.

The fusillade came as DeSantis, who is widely expected to launch a presidential bid in the coming months, appeared to take some of his first jabs at Trump this week after mostly declining to respond to the ex-president's intensifying attacks.

"The fact is, Ron is an average Governor," Trump's statement said, "but the best by far in the Country in one category, Public Relations, where he easily ranks Number One."

"And we don't want Ron as our President!" he added.

DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Kevin Breuninger

Why the grand jury's return to work Thursday means a Trump indictment could come very soon

Amanda Perobelli | Reuters

The Trump grand jury's return to work means that an indictment against the former president could be voted on within hours.

But there's no guarantee that will happen.

Trump's legal team, journalists and other observers were able to exhale Wednesday when news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had given the grand jury an unexpected day off.

The news meant that Trump would not be indicted that day, as the panel members need to be at the Manhattan Criminal Court in lower Manhattan to hold an in-person vote on any potential charges.

Now that they are back to work, Bragg could ask them to conduct that vote. But it's also possible that the grand jury will only be required to hear testimony from another witness or witnesses.

The panel's proceedings are conducted out of public view. The grand jury is known to be able to convene on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, so if the latest session does not result in an indictment, the waiting game will continue another several more days, over the weekend.

— Dan Mangan