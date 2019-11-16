Photos: Parents, 3 Children Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Published at 8:49 pm on November 16, 2019 Published at 8:49 pm on November 16, 2019 11 photos 1/11 Rosario Family 2/11 Sabrina Rosario in the center, surrounded by all four of her sons. This photo is a couple years old. 3/11 Familia Rosario Left to right: Zuriel, 5, Ezekiel, 9, and Zeth, 11. nNot pictured: Enzi, 3. 4/11 Familia Rosario 5/11 Familia Rosario 6/11 Familia Rosario Ezekiel was taken off life support on Saturday, Nov. 23, family members confirmed. 7/11 Familia Rosario 8/11 Familia Rosario 9/11 Familia Rosario Left to right: Ezekiel, 9, and Zeth, 11. 10/11 Familia Rosario Top to bottom: Ezekiel in striped shirt, 9, Zeth, 11, and Zuriel, 5. 11/11 Familia Rosario 0 More Photo Galleries 2019: A Year of Music in Photos PICS: Daughters at SOMA Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues