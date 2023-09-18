Stormwater Pump Station G

The City of San Diego gave NBC 7 Investigates a tour of Pump Station G in Pacific Beach. They told us it was in the worst shape of any pump station in the city.

7 photos
1/7
NBC 7
An aerial view of Pump Station G in Pacific Beach.
2/7
NBC 7
Pump Station G was built in the 1940s.
3/7
NBC 7
When it was fully operational, Pump Station G could move 64,000 gallons of water per minute.
4/7
NBC 7
City engineers say the walls and ceilings and cracked, which causes water to leak.
5/7
NBC 7
During a tour of Pump Station G, workers described water on the floor as normal.
6/7
NBC 7
Cracked and crumbling concrete and rusted metal was a common sight within Pump Station G.
7/7
NBC 7
When it’s internal pumps failed, the City hired a contractor to install an external pumping system at a cost of $22,000 per week.

