Stormwater Pump Station G Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago The City of San Diego gave NBC 7 Investigates a tour of Pump Station G in Pacific Beach. They told us it was in the worst shape of any pump station in the city. 7 photos 1/7 NBC 7 An aerial view of Pump Station G in Pacific Beach. 2/7 NBC 7 Pump Station G was built in the 1940s. 3/7 NBC 7 When it was fully operational, Pump Station G could move 64,000 gallons of water per minute. 4/7 NBC 7 City engineers say the walls and ceilings and cracked, which causes water to leak. 5/7 NBC 7 During a tour of Pump Station G, workers described water on the floor as normal. 6/7 NBC 7 Cracked and crumbling concrete and rusted metal was a common sight within Pump Station G. 7/7 NBC 7 When it's internal pumps failed, the City hired a contractor to install an external pumping system at a cost of $22,000 per week.