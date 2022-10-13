Hipsters Declare Barrio Logan One of ‘Coolest Neighborhoods in World'

NBC 7 San Diego

Time Out, the for- and by-hipsters bible based in Britain with tentacles, well, everywhere, is out with a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world, and not all San Diegans will be surprised to see Barrio Logan get some love.

While locals didn't need anybody to tell us that, we'll take it.

Here's why Barrio Logan made the list:

"Located just 16 miles north of the border, the tight-knit San Diego community of Barrio Logan is a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture. It’s anchored by Chicano Park, " the list says, adding, "The park is the direct result of community activism – protesters formed a human chain for 12 days to stop the state from seizing the land – and it’s now home to the largest concentration of Chicano murals in the world."

Kinda reads like a report filed from London, no?

You won't be surprised to hear just how unscientific the list is: The magazine/website says it "polled 20,000 city-dwellers and grilled local experts to rank the greatest places for fun, food, culture and community," and — voila! — everybody's favorite San Diego slice of luscious Latinx posted up at No. 6, with, naturally, a photo of lowriders shot in Chicano Park, the Coronado Bridge flying buttressed above.

The editors say visitors (or — why not? — locals) should book a bed at One Bunk Barrio visit on Chicano Park Day in April, when bands, a car show and dance performances are bumping all day long. What to do that day after getting el café at Por Vida, according to Time Out?

Tacos At:

¡Salud!

Las Cuatro Milpas

Followed By Cervezas At:

Border X Brewing

Mujeres Brew House

Time Out says to be sure to stop in at the Bread & Salt gallery to feed your head at some point as well.

Let's give this one to the bearded boy wonders and Instagram influencers: Those are all great picks, but they left out the San Diego Vintage Co. (run by Karlos Paez of San Diego's Own B-Side Players), Beatbox Records, Barrio Dogg and much more. Woof!

Other Cool Neighborhoods

Other sort-of-nearby nabes that made the list: Silver Lake (a lowly 21st slot), up in L.A., and Dogpatch (No. 36), in San Fran. And leading the way, the champion of the whole world? Colonia Americana, in Guadalajara, Mexico.

"Located right next to 500-year-old El Centro, it’s an edgy blend of art deco and neoclassical mansions with artists’ squats and warehouses containing some of the city’s best music venues," Time Out reports.