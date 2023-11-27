‘Will & Grace' star Eric McCormack's wife Janet files for divorce after 26 years of marriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden McCormack's run has come to an end.

After 26 years of marriage, the director filed for divorce from the "Will & Grace" alum on Nov. 22.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, listing their date of separation as "TBD." Janet Leigh Holden McCormack—who shares 21-year-old son Finnigan with the actor—is seeking spousal support and asking to terminate the court's ability to award Eric McCormack the same.

E! News has reached out to her attorney and his rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Though their love story doesn't have a Hollywood ending, it certainly had that beginning as they met on set of "Lonesome Dove: The Series" in 1994.

"She was the assistant director," Eric McCormack recalled in a 2007 piece for The Guardian. "I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I'd been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck."

And she wasn't in awe by his fame.

"At first she wasn't too keen," he continued. "She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her. We had a secret affair the first season. I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn't supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment."

And while the season may have ended, their romance was just beginning.

"This is the first shot Janet & I took at the #LonesomeDove Season 1 Wrap Party, circa Dec '94," Eric, who wed Janet in August 1997, captioned a throwback photo on Instagram for her birthday in April 2020. "Just so happens this was our 'coming out' party. No one on the show knew we'd been dating for months. And *today* is my wife's birthday! Happy Birthday, @janetmccormack #gratitude."