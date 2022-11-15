Offset Says His Heart Is ‘Shattered' in Gut-Wrenching Tribute to Takeoff

Offset is honoring his late cousin Takeoff.

Days after family, friends, and fans paid respects to the late rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, at his Nov. 11 celebration of life, his Migos bandmate took to social media to pay a special tribute.

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this….," Offset wrote on Instagram alongside an array of photos of the two together. "This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."

The post was the "54321" rapper's first time speaking out about Takeoff's death on Nov. 1. Offset—who also spoke at Takeoff's celebration of life—previously honored him on social media by changing his Instagram profile picture to a photo of the 28-year-old in the wake of his death. The social media tribute was just the latest from those close to Takeoff who've taken to Instagram to reflect on his life. The "Motorsport" rapper's wife, Cardi B, also penned a message to the late rapper after his star-studded celebration of life ceremony, which featured a eulogy from Drake and performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams.

"Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi wrote in part on Instagram. "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."

The "Up" artist also shared a slew of photos of the Migos throughout the years, and paying tribute to the iconic rap trio saying. "As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y'all together, and hearing y'all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit," she continued. "It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y'all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made."

Quavo, the third member of Migos and Takeoff's uncle—who was with him in Houston when he was killed—also took to social media to share his speech from the celebration.

"Dear Take," he wrote. "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move...then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on same team."

Quavo went on to speak about his close bond with his nephew writing, "This whole time I've been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn't it. We hated that word ‘nephew' or when they said ‘Unc and Phew' cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too."

He continued. "But I knew you weren't my brother cuz you are my sister's son, so I couldn't say brother. Now I finally get it... you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u were here and u made our dreams come true."