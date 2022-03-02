Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Divorce From Bill Gates

In a new interview with Gayle King, billionaire philanthropist Melinda Gates opened up about what led to her divorce from Bill Gates last year

By Tamantha Gunn

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Melinda Gates reached a breaking point before filing for divorce from Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates.

During conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings -- which is set to air March 3 -- Melinda shared that she was an emotional wreck after announcing their divorce after 27 years of marriage, telling King that she shed "a lot of tears for many days" and would lie on the carpet thinking, "How can this be? How can I get up? How am I going to move forward?"

In a March 2 preview, King asked the billionaire philanthropist about the New York Times report that her former husband "sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," which a spokesperson for Bill would later confirm to the publication to be true, but said it "ended amicably." Melinda, 57, told King that she forgave Bill and they "worked through some of that," but there "came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had."

Microsoft Corp. Aug 2, 2021

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates Are Officially Divorced Following 27-Year Marriage

MacKenzie Scott Jul 29, 2021

MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates Donate $40 Million to Gender Equality Projects

Amid the split, Melinda said that some days her sadness would turn into anger as she tried to manage her emotions in the "grieving process" following the split, but now she's looking forward to the future.

"I mean, this is painful stuff," she continued. "And at the end of the day though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I'm starting to get to the other side. And I do feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter now. I mean, it's 2022, and I'm actually really excited about what's to come and life ahead for me."


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Melinda GatesBill Gates
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us