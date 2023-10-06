Josh Duhamel reveals the real reason behind Fergie divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sometimes, the glamorous lifestyle can take its toll.

Josh Duhamel is getting candid about his relationship with ex-wife Fergie, and why their Hollywood romance wasn't meant to last.

To the suggestion that the relationship taught him you can only accept people for who they are and not what you need them to be, Duhamel said, "I'd say that's probably true, and she probably could say the same thing about me."

"You know I think we both agree that we're just very different," he continued, during an Oct. 4 clip from "In Depth with Graham Bensinger." "And we made an awesome kid. We get along great, and we get to raise him without any acrimony."

But for the "Transformers" alum — who welcomed son, Axl, now 10, with Fergie before the pair split in 2017 after 8 years of marriage — life in the spotlight took a personal toll.

"I don't think I ever really got comfortable with it," the 50-year-old explained. "It was just a lot. I missed the simplicity of who I really am. I'm just not a guy who is comfortable doing red carpets, doing all the Hollywood stuff. I don't hate it, I'm better at it now, but it just took me a long time to really feel like I belong, like I fit in. You know Hollywood and L.A., that whole lifestyle can suck the life out of you if you're not careful."

But looking back at his time with the Black Eyed Peas singer, Duhamel doesn't have any regrets.

"I've made peace with that part of my life," the "Shotgun Wedding "actor continued. "She and I have a great relationship. We're both raising that boy together. And there wasn't anything wrong with it. We actually had a great time, but I think we just kind of outgrew each other, and had very different interests."

He added, "But I've got no hard feelings, I truly don't. I'm very lucky that she's a kind human, I really am."

So when it comes to coparenting their son, Duhamel explained it's been easy, as they two have always had similar goals.

"We both had parents who got divorced, who didn't get along so great," he revealed. "And we didn't want to go the same thing to our kid. I think that we both just wanted the same thing, and that is to create an easy place for him that isn't awkward, or uncomfortable or pressure-filled."

And now, his son Axl is going to be a big brother, as Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari Duhamel are expecting their first child together. Something the 10-year-old had some initial questions about.

"He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be — you're still going to love me, though, too, right?'" Duhamel told Parade in an interview published Sept. 21. "I was like, 'Of course I'm going to still going to love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"

He added, "He's really good with younger kids. So I think he's going to be a great older brother."