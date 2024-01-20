Jaafar Jackson channels uncle Michael Jackson in new photo ahead of biopic filming

Originally appeared on E! Online

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson is getting ready to rock your world.

"Michael," a biopic about the late King of Pop, is scheduled to begin principal photography Jan. 22, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International announced earlier this month. Jaafar Jackson, son of Michael Jackson's brother Jermaine Jackson and ex-wife Alejandra Loaiza, will play his famous uncle in the biopic. Three days before the movie is set to begin filming, the 27-year-old actor shared a new photo of himself in character.

"The Journey Starts Monday," Jaafar Jackson, who is seen sporting a fedora and dancing on his toes like his iconic uncle often did, wrote on Instagram Jan. 19. "#Michaelmovie."

The late music icon's son Prince Jackson, 26, the eldest of three children, liked the photo.

A first look at "Michael" was released almost exactly one year ago, in late January 2023, accompanying an announcement that Jaafar Jackson would be playing his uncle in the film. In a photo shared at the time by the actor and director Antoine Fuqua, Jaafar Jackson is shown wearing an almost identical outfit to the one seen recently and showcasing another one of the singer's signature dance moves in front of a mirror.

Michael Jackson began his career as a child with his brothers as a member of the Jackson 5 and went on to become a music icon and one of the most famous people in the world. He died at age 50 in 2009.

On Jan. 18, it was announced that Juliano Krue Valdi, 9, would play a young "Michael" in the biopic. "This opportunity is really important to me because Michael Jackson is the King of Pop, and he is very special in my heart," the child star said in a statement to E! News. "I've been dancing to his songs for five years now. He makes me feel really special and makes me feel good about myself. I love the energy of Michael Jackson."

In an earlier statement to E! News, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International said the biopic "will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop." They added, "The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

The distributors have not specified whether the biopic would incorporate highly publicized past controversies that had affected Michael Jackson, namely his 2005 trial on child sex abuse charges—of which he was acquitted—and additional abuse allegations against the singer that were featured in the 2019 documentary "Leaving Neverland"— which his family had denounced while denying the accusations.

"Michael" marks the acting debut of Jaafar Jackson, a singer like his dad, Michael Jackson, his other uncles and other members of their family, including the late pop star's sister, Janet Jackson.

"I'm humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life," Jaafar Jackson wrote on Instagram last January. "To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon."

"Michael" is set for release April 18, 2025.