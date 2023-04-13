Céline Dion Releases New Music 4 Months After Announcing Health Diagnosis

A new day has come—and so has new music from Céline Dion.

The Grammy winner has dropped her song "Love Again" for the upcoming movie of the same name, making it her first release since sharing her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

"NEW TRACK ALERT!" her team wrote in an April 13 Instagram post. "Available now, 'Love Again,' the title track from the motion picture. Mark your calendars, on May 5, the movie hits theatres and on May 12, the full album, featuring 5 new Celine songs, will be available!"

In addition to providing music for the movie—which stars Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra—Dion makes her film debut, playing herself. (Chopra's husband Nick Jonas is also set to make a cameo.)

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie," Dion said in a press release. "And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."

"Love Again" and the four other tracks featured in the film mark Dion's first new music since 2019, when she released her 27th studio album Courage.

It also comes four months after the "Because You Loved Me" singer shared she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time," Dion said in a Dec. 8 video, "and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

She noted the condition has caused her to experience muscle spasms.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," she continued. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

The "My Heart Will Go On" artist informed her fans that she has "a great team of doctors" and that her children with late husband René Angélil—René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 12—have supported her in her journey. And she confirmed that her ongoing health has caused her to take a break from her decades-long music career.

"All I know is singing," she noted. "It's what I've done all my life, and it's what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you. Being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100 percent when I do my shows. But my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now. For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment. And I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus, and I'm doing everything that I can to recuperate."