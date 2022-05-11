Amanda Seyfried Recalls Feeling ‘Grossed Out' By How Male Fans Reacted to Her ‘Mean Girls' Character

In an interview with Marie Claire, published May 10, Amanda Seyfried discussed one of her earliest roles as Karen Smith in the 2004 film, "Mean Girls." As viewers may recall, in the movie, Seyfried's character says she can predict if it will rain when she's holding her breasts. After the film's premiere, the actress noted that she would get recognized by boys, who would reference that particular tidbit. "I always felt really grossed out by that," she said of the reaction. "I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

Seyfried -- who despite landing major roles after "Mean Girls," has also simultaneously managed to stay under the radar -- also reflected on being in the spotlight at such a young age. "I think being really famous [young] must really f------ suck," she said. "It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world."

"I see these younger actors who think they have to have security," she added. "They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I've seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let's go in the opposite way."

Earlier this month, the actress also opened up about navigating her career after co-starring in the cult classic.

" 'Mean Girls' got me on the map, it really got my foot in the door," she told Variety. "But getting pigeonholed was the thing you had to fight. Back in 2004, I had to be really careful to not just be 'the pretty blonde.' So, at the very beginning of my career, if I hadn't done 'Big Love,' I was going to be Karen Smith. All the auditions I had for my first pilot season were just, like, blonde girl friends. I wasn't going to be the lead, because for whatever reason I didn't fit into that. I don't know what it was."

However, Seyfried -- who has starred in countless fan favorites since then including "Veronica Mars," "Mamma Mia!" and "Jennifer's Body," just to name a few -- was notably able to break through. "Luckily, I then had opportunities that went a different way pretty quickly," she shared. "And I'm grateful for that."