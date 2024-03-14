Learn to make a hearty & comforting Irish stew just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

Irish Lamb Stew Recipe:
Ingredients—
- 1 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 2 Pounds Lamb Shoulder boneless cut into half in pieces
- ½ Tsp salt
- Black pepper to taste
- 1 large onion diced
- 2 carrots peeled and cut into large chunks
- 1 parsnip cut and peeled into large chunks
- 4 cups water
- 3 large potatoes peeled & quartered
- 1Tbsp fresh rosemary chopped
- 1 Cup leeks chopped
- 1 Tbsp parsley chopped for garnish
Directions—
- Heat oil over medium heat in a large stock pot or Dutch oven.
- Add lamb pieces and cook, stirring gently, until evenly browned
- Season with salt & pepper
- Add onion, carrots, parsnips, and cook gently aside the meat for a few minutes
- Stir in the water
- Cover and bring to a boil before turning the heat down to low
- Simmer for an hour or longer until tender depending on the cut of meat
- Stir in potatoes and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes before adding the leeks and rosemary
- Continue to simmer uncovered, until potatoes are tender but still hold
- Serve hot in bowls and garnish with parsley