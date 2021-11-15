RADY CHILDREN'S ICE RINK IS BACK!

RADY CHILDREN'S ICE RINK AT LIBERTY STATION

Salute the Season kicks off with the Grand Opening of the 25th season of the Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary holiday outdoor ice skating at the Rady Children’s Hospital Ice Rink at Liberty Station. The Ice Rink benefits the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital.



Location: 2641 Truxtun Rd, San Diego, CA 92106



Benefits: Net proceeds from the Ice Rink directly support the Thriving After Cancer program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. At Rady Children’s, nearly one family each day learns their child has cancer.



Hours: Open daily from 10 AM - 10 PM



Dates: Nov. 18, 2021, to Jan. 9, 2022 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day).



Tickets:

$15 per adult

$13 per child

$10 Rady Children’s staff or military (with ID)

Note: includes skate rentals and helmet.

Punch cards are also available for 5 and 10 skate sessions.



Buy Tickets »

(available soon)



As part of our commitment to health and safety, we are implementing new protections including hand hygiene stations and disinfectant spray for the skates and helmets. We ask that anyone unvaccinated remain masked, and those who are symptomatic to refrain from participating until they are symptom-free.



For more information about tickets or group reservations call 619-221-1970 or email marketing@sdice.com.



For sponsor opportunities, if you would like to make a donation, or have questions about the Ice Rink’s impact, contact Sarah Booher at sbooher@rchsd.org.