Rady Children's Giveathon

Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16 / 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Healing from illness and injuries often requires hearing the word NO. This holiday season, your support of the 4th Annual Give A Thon on December 15 & 16 can help tell them YES!


Your generosity and support during our the Rady Children's Give A Thon will fund lifesaving technology and research, provide a safety net for children with little or no private medical insurance and create a healing environment for patients and their families. Thank you so much San Diego.

Donations to Rady Children's Hospital can be made by:

  • Make an online donation by clicking HERE
  • Call 1-800-258-0007 during the Give A Thon, this December 15 & 16

