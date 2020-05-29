Help NBC 7 & T20 Give Kids ‘Fuel For Summer’

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are teaming up with Feeding San Diego to help feed children and families facing hunger through the “Fuel For Summer” campaign now through June 5th.

Hunger is on the rise Due to COVID-19, and in these challenging times, 1 in 6 kids don't know where their next meal is coming from. We can help be the change.

Feeding San Diego continues to provide fundamental services to those facing personal hardship by hosting dedicated summer food distributions for children and their families. With your support, the power of food can help give a child energy, confidence and the ability to focus on their futures. Help is needed today more than ever. To Donate please click here.

A special thank you to Ford Motor Company Fund who is matching all donations up to $25,000. Every dollar you give will double during this critical time.