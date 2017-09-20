SEC Says Hackers Breached System, Accessed Data

Thursday's news that Yahoo suffered a hack of 500 million of its user accounts may have many people taking a new look at how to keep their own email accounts and personal information secure. One easy way to protect yourself from hackers is by regularly updating your software. "Hackers are always finding new vulnerabilities to exploit," said Consumer Reports Editor Jerry Beilinson. (Published Friday, Sept. 23, 2016)

How to Protect Yourself From Hackers

Hackers breached the filing system of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may have accessed "nonpublic information" for profit, the agency said in a statement late Wednesday.

The SEC, which regulates the financial securities industry, gave few details on the hack but said the hackers may have made "illicit gain through trading, NBC News reported.

It is not believed that any personally identifiable information or SEC operations were compromised, the agency added.

The hack was first detected in 2016, but the SEC didn't realize until last month that the hackers may have benefited from the data accessed.