New Study Shows Young Adults Are More Likely to Text and Drive | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

New Study Shows Young Adults Are More Likely to Text and Drive

In 2015, more than 35,000 people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes, a 7.2 percent increase from the previous year

By Alexandra Villarreal

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty/Spaces Images
    A man is seen using a cell phone and driving a car.

    A new study by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety confirmed that millennials can’t seem to put down their cellphones, even when they’re behind the wheel. 

    After surveying over 2,500 Americans, AAA concluded that 19- to 24-year-olds are more inclined than any other age group to check their phones for texts while in the driver’s seat. They also aren’t as supportive of legislation aimed at stemming distractions while on the road, and they’re more likely to normalize texting and driving.

    Phone use is one of many dangers that contribute to almost 100 American deaths every day, on average, because of car wrecks. Another is driving while intoxicated, which almost everyone agreed was a serious threat to their personal safety.

    But as the study notes, most American drivers seem to abide by the mantra, “Do as I say, not as I do.” More than one in eight respondents said they had driven after drinking within the past year.

    Senators Call for Investigation After Flynn Resignation

    [NATL] Senators Call for Independent Investigation After Flynn Resignation

    Senators from both sides of the aisle are calling for an independent investigation into Michael Flynn after Flynn resigned from his post as President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor on Monday night. Trump allegedly asked Flynn to resign after the latter was found to have misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about discussing sanctions with Russia's ambassador. 

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Aggressive driving can also cause wrecks. Though over three-fourths of those polled said they disapproved of speeding on the freeway, almost half admitted to driving at least 15 miles over the speed limit in the past month.

    Because of irresponsible driving, 982,307 Americans have died since 1991. One in five survey respondents had been in a serious accident, and one in three was close with someone who had been injured or killed on the road.

    In 2015, there were 35,092 people who lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes, a 7.2 percent increase from the year before.

    "People in the United Sates do value safe travel and desire a greater level of safety than they now experience," authors of the survey wrote.

    Top News: Min. Wage Protests, Dresden Demonstration and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Getty Images

    Because of dangers associated with driving, many of those questioned said that it’s unacceptable to not wear a seat belt. Still, one in six admitted they hadn't buckled up in the last month.

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices