3 Women Accuse Harvey Weinstein of Rape in New Article

For the first time journalist Lauren Sivan has spoken out about the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations, saying she was lured to a New York restaurant by the movie mogul, where he exposed himself to her. Erica Byfield reports.

Three actresses have accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of raping them in a new interview in The New Yorker, which adds to accusations of sexual harassment repoted last week in The New York Times.



The article, published Tuesday, detailed the allegations of rape along with further allegations of sexual harassment. Actress Asia Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Evans went on the record to allege Weinstein forced himself on them sexually. A third woman spoke anonymously.

The article also includes a 2015 audio recording captured during a New York Police Department operation in which Weinstein admits to groping a model named Ambra Battilana Guiterrez.

The New York Times followed up its bombshell expose on Tuesday with a follow-up article where Oscar-winners Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie also went on the record alleging Weinstein harassed them.

Paltrow told the Times she was 22 years old when Weinstein hired her for the lead in the Jane Austen adaptation “Emma.” Before shooting began, she says he summoned her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting that ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said in an interview. Paltrow says she refused his advances, and confided in her boyfriend at the time Brad Pitt. Pitt confronted Weinstein and says he threatened her not to tell anyone else about his advances. "I thought he was going to fire me," she told the Times.

Although Jolie did not go onto detail about her encounter with Weinstein, she did say in an email to the Times that she “had a bad experience" with the producer in her youth, "and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

In the New Yorker article several other women, including Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino, accuse Weinstein of inappropriate behavior. Sorvino said Weinstein snuck into her apartment building for a meeting a few weeks after she rebuffed a massage that she told him made her uncomfortable. More than a dozen executives and assistants who work or have worked for Weinstein said they knew of or witnessed unwanted sexual advances at work events or in the workplace.

In response to the allegations in the article, Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, issued this statement denying that Weinstein had non-consensual sex with the women:

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."

Reaction from the celebrity community to the first article on Weinstein's alleged behavior has been swift, with stars running the gamut from George Clooney, Jessica Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Glenn Close condemning his conduct.

In The New Yorker, Argento said that, when she was 21 in 1997, one of Weinstein’s producers invited her to what she thought was a cocktail party thrown by his company, Miramax, on the French Riviera. But when she arrived, there was only Weinstein in an empty hotel room. She said Weinstein at first praised her work, but soon left, only to return wearing a bathrobe and holding a bottle of lotion.

“He asks me to give a massage. I was, like, ‘Look man, I am no f------ fool,’” Argento said. “But, looking back, I am a f------ fool. And I am still trying to come to grips with what happened.”

Argento said she reluctantly agreed to give Weinstein a massage, then he pulled her skirt up, forced her legs apart, and performed oral sex on her as she repeatedly told him to stop. Weinstein “terrified me, and he was so big,” she said. “It wouldn’t stop. It was a nightmare,” she told The New Yorker.



Evans said she met with Weinstein in 2004 when she was an aspiring actress. She accused him of assaulting her during a daytime meeting which she thought was a casting session.

“He forced me to perform oral sex on him,” she told the magazine. “I said, over and over, 'I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,'" Evans said. "I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him.”

At a certain point, she said, “I just sort of gave up. That’s the most horrible part of it, and that’s why he’s been able to do this for so long to so many women: people give up, and then they feel like it’s their fault.”

The accusations are new bombshells that come after Weinstein was ousted from the company that bears his name following the New York Times article last week, which detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations made against Weinstein by actresses and employees.

In a statement Sunday, the Weinstein Company's board of directors announced his firing, capping the swift downfall of one of Hollywood's most powerful producers and expelling him from the company he co-created.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the company's board said in a statement on Sunday night.