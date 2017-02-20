The San Diego Humane Society will be offering free spay and neuter surgeries for qualifying pets in celebration of World Spay Day.

Three San Diego County campuses will participate in the event on Feb. 28.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, anyone with a qualifying income can sign up their pet Chihuahuas, cats, and pit bulls for free spay or neuter surgeries.

“Preventing unwanted and unplanned litters is one of the best approaches we can take to end pet homelessness in San Diego, which is why in addition to our World Spay Day promotion, we have affordable and accessible community spay neuter services, available all year long," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society.

The organization will offer 80 free spay/neuter surgeries and give away 75 free spay and neuter appointments at three separate locations:

Oceanside Campus - 572 Airport Road

Escondido Campus - 3450 E. Valley Parkway

San Diego Campus - 5500 Gaines Street

Each campus will offer 25 free appointment each on a first come first serve basis.