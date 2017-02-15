Three people were injured in a rollover collision involving four vehicles in Downtown San Diego Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The crash occurred at 3:51 p.m. on Laurel Street and 6th Avenue.

Police said one man was take to a local hospital for serious injuries. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

Laurel Street and 6th Avenue was shut down while police investigated the crash.

At this point, it is unknown what led up the collision, police said.

No other information was available.