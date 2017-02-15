Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Downtown San Diego | NBC 7 San Diego
Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Downtown San Diego

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Monica Garske

    Three people were injured in a rollover collision involving four vehicles in Downtown San Diego Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    The crash occurred at 3:51 p.m. on Laurel Street and 6th Avenue. 

    Police said one man was take to a local hospital for serious injuries. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

    Laurel Street and 6th Avenue was shut down while police investigated the crash. 

    At this point, it is unknown what led up the collision, police said.

    No other information was available.

