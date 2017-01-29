If you are heading to the Farmers Insurance Open this morning, be warned: a crash on North Torrey Pines Road may have an impact on your journey.

The northbound lanes on North Torrey Pines Road from John Hopkins to Callan Road are closed as a result of a Sunday morning crash.

A Sig Alert has been issued for the crash, which happened after 9 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers said.

Farmers Insurance Open attendees are being ask to allow for extra time due to traffic.

Scripps A parking pass holders coming northbound on Genesee and North Pines Road must enter the garage by making a left at John Hopkins.

For those coming southbound, you can follow the normal route.

For those with Scripps B parking passes, follow the normal route.