1 Trapped After Car Crashes, Wraps Around Tree in Rancho Santa Fe | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

1 Trapped After Car Crashes, Wraps Around Tree in Rancho Santa Fe

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7 San Diego
    One victim was found trapped after their car crashed and wrapped around a tree in Rancho Santa Fe.

    One victim was found trapped after their car crashed and wrapped around a tree in Rancho Santa Fe. 

    The crash happened at approximately 11:22 a.m. Sunday at El Montevideo and Via De Fortuna, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials. 

    The impact of the single-car crash left the vehicle wrapped around a tree. 

    Two of the people in the car were okay and climbed out of the car after the crash. 

    The third, a passenger, was left trapped. Officers say man is in good condition. 

    CHP officers said they believe the crash was caused by high speed and wet conditions. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices