Weekend Rain, Cold Could Shower Snow Over San Diego Mountains

San Diego's mountains may be white-capped by Monday, weather experts are forecasting.

After a milder Saturday, a low-pressure system will bring cold air and rain over Southern California on Sunday and Monday. The system may create rain showers at lower elevations, but it could also produce snow over the mountains at elevations as low as 3,000 feet, reports NBC 7's Brooke Martell.

According to the National Weather Service, the residents of Julian, which has an altitude north of 4,000 feet or so, can expect rain (a 60% chance) with possible snow showers after 5 p.m. on Sunday. While it will be mostly breezy in the mountain community, gusts during the daytime could reach as high as 35 mph. That chance increases to 80% through Monday at 5 p.m., with total snowfall expected to be less than half an inch, according to the NWS. Snow could possibly continue falling through Tuesday, the NWS forecasted.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

And higher up? Palomar Mountain, which peaks out at 6,142 feet, is often the wettest, snowies place in the county. THE NWS forecasts 2-4 inches of snow by Sunday night, with fresh accumulations Monday between 3-5 inches. And the mercury will plummet as well, down to 32 degrees on Sunday night and a brisk low of 28 the following evening.

While no snow is in the forecast for Palomar for the rest of the week, the cold will linger, with hights not reaching 49 degrees till Thursday.

And what will it be like for the lowlanders? Starting on Saturday, a coastal eddy could produce some marine layer in the morning hours around the county. Elsewhere, daytime highs will mostly be in the 60s along the coast and inland, with a few inland valley locations in the low 70s. Mountain communities will be in the 50s during the daytime.

Following the weekend bout of moisture, conditions will dry out for the remainder of next week as we head into February.