Week begins with a touch of Gray-pril, then clearing

After a gorgeous Easter weekend, our stretch of sunny, pleasant weather continues on Monday. Skies will gradually clear along the coast, although some clouds may linger right near the coastline. Onshore winds will increase in the afternoon, becoming a bit breezy at times. High temperatures will be closer to "normal" for this time of the year.

Overnight, clouds increase again with patchy fog and chilly temperatures.

Dry weather continues this week with no big storms impacting Southern California. Later this week, temperatures will begin to fall a bit with more of an onshore flow.

The weekend will be cooler than Easter, with slower clearing taking place near the coast.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

TODAY