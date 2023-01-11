Volunteers Join Clean-Up Effort at Mission Beach After Storm Surges, But More High Surf is Coming

While San Diego is getting ready for another round of rain, the high surf and shocking swell accompanying recent storms have been the highlight.

A high surf advisory is still in place through 10 p.m. Wednesday, with big waves expected about 8 to 12 feet, and is anticipated to return on Friday.

Swells have increased due to the storm and waves on Friday were expected to be up to 16 feet. A high surf warning was in effect along the coast until 6 p.m. Friday and lifeguards were urging people to stay out of the water.

Wednesday's waves took up about half of Mission Beach, and while the high surf didn’t appear to break records, clean-up is still underway from last week’s wild swell. High tide brought waves crashing in front of the boardwalk and ocean water rushing through perpendicular streets and alleys.

"I would describe it as one of Mother Nature's tricks," said local photographer Allan Abellon.

A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage.

The surf deposited seaweed, trash, debris and sand across the beach and boardwalk. Crews have been out on the dry days with small tractors and heavy equipment trying to clean up the mess. At their side are folks like Gerald Eddison lending a hand.

"We saw like the trash cans floating and we saw how many people were affected by it so we're like, who's going to do anything about it?" said Gerald Eddison.

Eddison and his friend decided to gather some gear and help clean up leftover trash. He said they found styrofoam and bottle caps littered across the beach from Belmont Park to the jetty.

"We’re literally trying to help the earth and I think there's plenty of people who want to do that, they just don’t know how," said Eddison.

Eddison said he and more friends plan to come out again on Saturday ahead of the next round of storms for another clean-up session.

