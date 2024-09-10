Heat relief on the horizon for San Diego but wildfire weather still a concern

The heat wave that just won't quit has prompted the National Weather Service to extend an excessive heat warning for yet another day Tuesday, but relief is on the horizon.

The warning was originally set to expire Sunday, and then Monday, before being extended until 8 p.m. Tuesday for the inland valleys. Although, there has been some cooling; previously, the entire county was under weather alerts.

Gradually, temperatures will begin to simmer throughout the week, dropping about 20 degrees from last weekend's scorcher, forecasters say. Residents should really feel the relief by Thursday when temperatures are expected to be as much as 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year in most parts of the county.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

While temperatures will be cooler, concern still remains for wildfires as gusty winds ramp up and humidity dips. The National Weather Service said wind gusts could be in the 30 to 40 mph range through Wednesday night. Humidity will fall to about 5 to 10%.

"This low humidity combined with the gusty winds will bring near critical fire weather conditions for Wednesday afternoon and early evening," the NWS said.

San Diego County has experienced several small and quickly-controlled wildfires over the past several days, including one on Camp Pendleton that has scorched nearly 1,000 acres. The fire was 20% contained and was not threatening any structures, according to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

http://www.twitter.com/CALFIRESANDIEGO/status/1833558978959446128

Just north of the military base in Orange County, a wildfire exploded to 8,000 acres on Tuesday in the Trabuco Canyon area. And in San Bernardino County, a state of emergency was declared for the Line Fire, which sparked last Thursday and scorched 23,000 acres by Tuesday.

The wildfires prompted an air quality alert for far north San Diego County. The San Diego County Air Pollution

Control District said the areas of Fallbrook, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista and Bonsall could be affected as smoke blows south and southeast.

Those who see or smell smoke were advised to stay indoors and limit physical activity.

"In areas of heavy smoke near the fire, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups," the control district said.

Weekend wildfires sparked across Southern California and here in San Diego County. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has details.