Crystal Egger's Morning Forecast

This holiday weekend is one for the record books across San Diego County.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are in place from the coast to the deserts until 8 p.m. Monday night. In addition, a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for the valleys and mountains due to hot, dry and gusty conditions. There will be brief cooling on Monday and Tuesday (marine layer for the coast), then warm and dry again by midweek.

KEY POINTS:

*Hottest days will be Sat/Sun.

*Record high temperatures likely both days!

*Afternoon temps 20-25 degrees above normal for inland communities.

*Little relief overnight: 70s/80s.

*Not as humid but fire danger is higher with this heatwave due to weak offshore winds.

*Periods of gusty E winds, 25-35 mph, low humidity and HEAT!

*No major beach hazards, water temps: 63 to 69 degrees.