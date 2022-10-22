Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County

Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along and west of the mountains, but is expected to evaporate as winds turn offshore Sunday night and Monday, forecasters said.

Spotty light rain has just begun to move onshore from the ocean this evening and will develop and spread to the coastal mountain slopes. Here is how much rain we expect tonight. 👇 Main impact will be wet, slick roads. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7poh1bjSTq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 23, 2022

High wind warnings and wind advisories were in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Blowing dust and sand in the deserts could impact air quality and reduce visibility at times. Strong cross winds may also impact motorists.

Dust as seen flying just south of the Salton Sea as seen from one of our co-workers just minutes ago. He also reported some turbulence. Not surprising downwind of the mountain crests in this strong wind regime. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dAxLCMvynd — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 23, 2022

A beach hazards statement was issued from 11 a.m. Saturday through Monday morning for San Diego County coastal areas. A long-period south- southwest swell from 190 degrees and a northwest swell from 290 degrees was predicted to generate elevated to high surf Saturday and Sunday. Surf of 4-6 feet was possible in San Diego County and expected to be highest on south- facing beaches. Strong rip and longshore currents were predicted, resulting in hazardous swimming conditions.

Temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to reach the upper 60s, with overnight temps in the upper 50s. The western valleys were expected to reach the 60s, with lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures in the mountains were expected to reach the lower 60s, dropping into the mid-40s overnight, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the mid-80s with lows around 60.

A Santa Ana pattern may make for some gusty northeast winds Monday morning, before weakening later in the day.

The marine layer was expected to gradually return next week, along with dry and seasonally cool weather.