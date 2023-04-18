San Diego's Weekend Warmup Will Bring the Heat

Graypril may not be over, but the mercury's climbing regardless.

High pressure will strengthen along the West Coast as the week progresses, according to NBC 7's Sheena Parveen, sending an offshore flow at the higher levels of the atmosphere. This will help to raise temperatures as we head toward the weekend.

Bonus: The skies will turn sunny as this warm-up takes place.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

San Diegans will start to notice the warmth more on Thursday as temperatures rise 10 degrees warmer than the day prior. Then, another 10-degree rise on Friday will put the coast and inland valleys around 10-13 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Coastal communities will see afternoon highs near 80 degrees on Friday, while inland valleys will warm to nearly 90! Along the beaches, temperatures will be closer to 70 degrees because of the cold Pacific Ocean. Water temperatures are 53-56 degrees right now, so that will keep the areas near the shore cooler.

Along with the warmth, the offshore flow may increase on Friday, with gusty east winds in the mountains. So far this does not look to be a concerning Santa Ana event. The peak of the warmth will only last two days (Friday and Saturday), then the onshore flow returns Sunday to cool us down again.