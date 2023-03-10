San Diego to Get Leftover Rain From Atmospheric River Pounding Northern California

An atmospheric river battering Northern California was heading south Friday and the remnants could bring up to an inch of rain in some parts of San Diego County.

The storm won't be nearly as strong as it was for our northern comrades by the time it reaches San Diego County Friday afternoon, but it still had the potential to cause some flooding for Southern California's already swollen rivers, particularly in the mountains, the National Weather Service said. The weather system is not expected to bring snow to San Diego County's mountains, but the unusually warm rain could lead to snowmelt. No flood watches or warnings had been issued as of Friday morning.

Some scattered showers were possible Friday morning but the brunt of the storm was expected to reach the county in the afternoon. The storm will be heaviest overnight into Saturday morning and will begin to fade away as the weekend gets underway.

"We still have that chance of rain tomorrow morning. It shouldn’t be much of an impact, but bring an umbrella, bring that rain jacket just in case. By the afternoon, it looks like we dry out but we have hose cloudy skies sticking around," NBC 7 forecaster Brooke Martell said.

Coastal areas and the inland valley can expect a half-inch to an inch of rain from this system. The mountains could receive up to two and a half inches of rain.

A wind advisory was in effect for San Diego's mountains from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday as winds averaged 25 to 35 mph. Some gusts up to 65 mph are expected, the NWS said.

The same storm system has brought damaging rain, thunderstorms and strong wind to Northern California. A main concern is rain falling on a large snowpack in the mountains and the melted snow at elevations below 4,000 feet could result in flooding, property damage and closed roadways. Nearly all areas of the state from Central California to the state's border with Oregon were under flood watches or warnings. There are avalanche warnings in place for elevations above 5,000 feet.

As the storm approached, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared states of emergency in 21 counties in addition to earlier declarations for 13 counties. He requested a presidential emergency declaration to authorize federal assistance.

California's Department of Water Resources also activated its flood operations center.

Evacuation warnings were issued in advance for various foothill and mountain communities that are prone to flooding and mudslides. An evacuation order was in place for a small number of central coast residents who live below a levee near Oceano in San Luis Obispo County.

California's Sierra Nevada snowpack, which provides about a third of the state's water supply, is more than 180% of the April 1 average, when it is historically at its peak.

So far next week in San Diego is looking to be very active, with two storms possibly hitting the West Coast, which means multiple days of rain chances. State climatologist Michael Anderson said a third appeared to be taking shape over the Pacific and possibly a fourth.