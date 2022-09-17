San Diego County Temps Dropping Below Normal

An upper level trough was expected to strengthen over Southern California through the middle of next week, keeping temperatures below normal, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Night and morning low clouds should prevail near the coast with a mostly clear sky inland, forecasters said. The trough was predicted to lift out late next week, resulting in warming conditions.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be in the mid-70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the valleys were expected to be in the lower 80s with lows in the mid-50s. Highs in the mountains were expected to be in the upper 70s with lows in the lower 50s and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the upper 90s with lows in the upper 60s.

Rainfall looks to remain off to the northwest of San Diego County, so dry weather was expected to prevail through the end of next week.

Gusty west winds should prevail below mountain passes, though not strong.

The warming late in the week looks to be only modest, so a tranquil weather pattern should last through next weekend.

Periods of breezy northwest winds around 20 knots were possible over the coastal waters at times next week, most likely Tuesday and Wednesday during the afternoons and evenings.