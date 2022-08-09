More Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Tuesday as Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of San Diego County

Isolated thunderstorms were expected to bring heavy downpours to parts of San Diego County again Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning.

The warning was issued for an area of northeastern San Diego County until about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The mountains and deserts remained under a flood watch through 10 p.m.

The alert warned of possible flash flooding along state Route 78, in Julian, Borrego Springs, Santa Ysabel, Warner Springs and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, Shelter Valley and Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation.

Flash Flood Warning including San Diego County, CA until 4:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/Yac99ffdFD — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 9, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The showers had already started at about 1:30 p.m. Some areas had already received a half-inch to an inch of rain and more was possible, the NWS said, adding that life-threatening flash flooding was possible in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. People were urged to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.

Brief but powerful showers were expected to continue through the evening with possible lightning and hail.

Similar thunderstorms on Monday brought up to an inch of rain in some parts of San Diego County. Those too far from the storms saw ominous clouds in the distance. And, along the coast, the cloud cover made for an amazing sunset.

Forget the Score… Did You See the Sky at Monday's Padres Game in San Diego?